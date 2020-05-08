Hatadihi: With rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the state, Sushant Jena and Diganta Jena — two artists from Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district — are spreading COVID-19 awareness through murals.

Sushant and Diganta started painting walls in their locality to create awareness on the dangers of coronavirus and precautionary measures needed to be taken to contain the spread of this highly contagious infection.

“Despite various efforts of district administration, we observed that people were violating the norms imposed by the government. That encouraged us to pick up our brushes,” Sushant said.

Through their creations, the duo has been trying to encourage the public to maintain social distance, wear masks, stay indoors, use soap and sanitiser to clean hands among others.

“Though we don’t earn anything from this, it is a satisfying work as we see people following the norms more strictly now. We feel like those warriors who are fighting against the disease,” Diganta said.

Notably, Keonjhar district reported two active COVID-19 cases and both belong to Hatadihi block.