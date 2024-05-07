Bhubaneswar: As Odisha polling dates draw near and campaign efforts intensify, the BJP has lined up its campaigners who will descend on this eastern state ruled by the BJD for over two decades.

While the BJD’s campaign relies heavily on party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with bureaucrat-turned-politician Kartik Pandian, the BJP’s poll drive is spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Modi, along with union ministers like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, has been actively campaigning across various parts of the state for BJP candidates.

Modi recently held rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seats and is scheduled for more campaigning before the first round of polls in Odisha May 13.

According to BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi, Modi is set to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar May 10 and possibly address an election rally in Bolangir May 11.

“The PM’s programme for May 11 is yet to be confirmed. He is likely to address an election rally in Bolangir,” a BJP spokesperson said.

Addressing a press conference here, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra informed that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will arrive in the state May 8 on a two-day visit and address public meetings in Nabarangpur and Koraput.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also slated to address public meetings in different parts of the state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and union minister Nitin Gadkari are also scheduled to address public meetings, highlighting issues such as highway projects and the need for a ‘double-engine’ government in Odisha.

“He is likely to speak about how BJD government’s non-cooperation has affected highway projects in the state, and thus, justify the need for a double-engine government here,” Mohapatra said.

Furthermore, the BJP has enlisted actress-turned-politician Hema Malini as one of its star campaigners, expected to join the campaign trail in Berhampur.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has campaigned for his party candidates in Cuttack district.

While the BJP rallies its national leaders and ministers for campaigning in Odisha, the duo of Patnaik and Pandian from the BJD have been actively touring the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, set to be held in four rounds between May 13 and June 1, starting with the first round in Berhampur, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Koraput May 13.

