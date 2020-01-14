What girls want from boys? Answer to the question is very complex though it sounds easy. Boys often feel that girls are completely different in nature. In such a situation, when a boy and girl land in a relationship, they face multiple problems.

If you want to prove to be a good lover and husband, then it is important to know what girls want from their partners. Today in this article we will tell you about such things which girls often do not say or express in a relationship, but they want this from their love.

In relationship girls want respect.

She wants her boyfriend or husband to be something that she can be proud of. In such a situation, you should always remain confident and comfortable in love and relationships.

Girls want their lovers and husbands to be such that they feel connected. In such a situation, if there is even a slight decrease in it, the girl will start feeling upset from inside, but will never say this to her partner.

The girls want their partners to be polite and have a tendency to apologise immediately for their mistakes as soon as realise.

Girls do not like boys who are stubborn.

Girls want their partners to be honest. Treat them equally.