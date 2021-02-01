In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. This horoscope may help you in successfully achieving your daily plans.

Today’s horoscope predicts jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Aries

Today, luck seems to be standing with you, so there will be no need for much hard work. The day will be very strong in connection with work. Your work will be appreciated and you will also get encouragement. There will be some tension in married life, but people living a love life will be very happy. Health will also be good.

Leo

Today, the transit of planets is in your favor. It is a golden time for love life. However, expenses will remain. You will outnumber opponents, but the day is weak in terms of health, so be careful. There may be a possibility of transfer in the job. You will be very happy about your work and will also bring a nice gift for your beloved.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you too. You will pay full attention to the comforts of your family. Health will be good. Family life will also be full of happiness. People living in love life will also enjoy this day completely. The day will be full of ups and downs in connection with work.

Libra

There will be a lot of chit chat talks with friends. Mind will be happy and you will start every task with renewed vigor. The day is also good for business. Health will also be strong. Tension will decrease in married life.

Aquarius

The day will be good for you. Health will be fine still but still take care of it. Mind will be happy due to increase in income and business will be good. You will meet some big people. The day is very romantic for lovers and married people.

Pisces

Today will be a great day. There will be complete focus on work, which will give you success. There will also be happiness in the mind. Family members will support you. There will be bitterness in your tongue but will get success in works. The day is great for jobs. Married people will be happy with family life, while today is going to be a good day for lovers, and your dear person will show their desire to help you in your business today.