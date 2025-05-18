Humans are believed to be the most intelligent creatures on Earth — but when it comes to parenting? That’s debatable. A recent viral video suggests chimpanzees might have the upper hand.

The video shows a group of chimpanzees inside a zoo, sitting atop a cave-like rock structure.

Three are clearly visible on camera, with a few more seated in the background.

Among the trio, one stands out—not for its calm demeanour, but for mischievous behaviour. Instead of quietly observing like the others, it begins throwing stones at the visitors.

That’s when an older chimpanzee, possibly its mother, steps in from behind—seemingly to discipline the youngster for its mischief.

Stick in hand, the elder chimpanzee begins to tap or lightly strike the baby chimp, in a scene that closely resembles human parenting. The visitors burst into laughter, many recalling their own childhood scoldings.

Watch the viral video:

Mother chimpanzee hits her son who was throwing rocks at people pic.twitter.com/XWKFMYjq1N — Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) May 17, 2025

One user commented, “Better parenting than so many humans.”

Another quipped, “She was like, ‘Hell nah, they paid to see us.'”

PNN