Mumbai: Ishqbaaz fame Niti Taylor is the next celebrity to open up on cyber-bullying and social media harassment. The gorgeous actress confirmed to have fallen prey to online bullying.

She is not the only celeb from the entertainment industry to have fallen prey to cyber-bullying, but there are many actresses and actors who are trolled and written bad about.The actress has opened up on her ordeal in two separate tweets.

In the first tweet she wrote: “Someone just said that focus on positive and not all are haters trollers. Some simply suggest you things that too respectfully so you can be more loved by others. Anyway this isn’t a hate message before you get angry. Next tweet is a reply to your tweet which you sweetly deleted.”

While in the second lengthier tweet, the Ishqbaaz actress wrote: “So I want to reply to this by saying, now days when I have my point or my opinion so it becomes hate. Everyone can say whatever respectfully or disrespectfully but when I say anything it is disrespect and hate. All I do is only get angry. I have been getting trolled for years, I have been said so many things, my guard has been paid money to give them information who comes to my house, nude morphed pictures bad things have been sent to my family, and harsh things have been told even about a little girl who is just 4.”

Niti Taylor continued in the same tweet: “I get trolled for the smallest things, I have to think 50 times before putting anything so that I don’t get trolled. No one likes to read bad things about themselves and such nasty things. No one likes it, when no one thinks twice before writing anything they want to, if I answer back to few that too after so many years giving my opinion where am I wrong or bad or I get angry. Sometimes put yourself in the other person’s shoes and think about things. If you can feel bad about one thing I write I feel bad about so many. We all are humans, no one is perfect. I am proud of the way I am.”