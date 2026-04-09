Bhadrak: Two miscreants arrested for allegedly committing theft at Maa Bhadrakali Temple here have made startling revelations before the police, stating that they were forced to abandon part of the stolen items and flee after hearing the “sound of anklets” from inside the shrine.

According to reports, the accused — Dipun Behera and Sipun Barik of Gadi Samantraypur village — entered the temple premises Sunday night.

The donation box (hundi) was found broken the following morning.

Acting on a complaint, Bhadrak Rural police launched an investigation and arrested the duo Monday afternoon. They were later taken to the shrine for further questioning.

During interrogation, Behera and Barik recounted what they described as a frightening experience Sunday night — a claim that has since gone viral on social media.

The duo said they had been staying at a relative’s house in Aharapada Maharana Sahi to attend a local fair, ‘Ghoda Melan’.

While at the event, they observed devotees placing money in the temple donation box and allegedly hatched a plan to steal it.

As per their statement, one of them remained near the rear gate while the other scaled the boundary and entered the temple.

The intruder first broke open the lock of an almirah inside the sanctum area.

At that moment, he claimed to have sensed someone approaching and heard the jingling of anklets, while lights inside the temple reportedly flickered.

Frightened, he abandoned the jewellery and attempted to escape.

Though he called out to his accomplice, there was no response.

He then broke open the hundi, collected the cash, tied it in a cloth belonging to the deity, and climbed back over the gate.

After exiting, he further claimed that a large figure rushed towards him, prompting both suspects to flee.

During their escape, some of the stolen money reportedly fell on the ground.

A theft case (283/26) was registered based on a complaint filed by the temple trustee and the Sub-Collector.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said Maa Bhadrakali is a deeply revered deity and that the statements made by the accused are being examined as part of the probe.