Mumbai: When actor Harman Baweja stepped into the Hindi film industry, it was believed that he would give a tough fight to the then superstars but a series of flops robbed him off that feat.

Harman, son of film director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja celebrates his birthday 13 November. On this occasion, let us know some important facts related to him.

Harman’s father, Harry Baweja gave the industry many hit films. But despite being a star kid, Harman’s career never really took off.

Harman made his debut with Love Story 2050 (2008). In 2009, Harry Baweja made the romantic film What’s Your Raashee (2009) for his son but both the films flopped at the box office.

In both films Priyanka Chopra was casted opposite Harman. While doing the films, the two got close to each other and dated for a long time.

Harman did only five films in his career and all failed at the box office.

Harman was a talented dancer who made a lot of fans with his dance moves. His looks were eerily similar to Hrithik Roshan. This similarity coupled with his father’s stature in Hindi cinema gave rise to the belief that he would give a tough fight to many big stars including Hrithik but his career did not reach the heights because of continuous flops.

After a long time in 2017, Harman was spotted outside a restaurant. The former actor was completely unrecognisable as had put on weight and looked older than his age. These pictures of Harman went viral on social media. Users could not believe that this is the same Harman who was once compared to Hrithik. Recently, producer Ramesh Taurani organized a Diwali party in which Harman was seen in attendance.