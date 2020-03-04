Mumbai: Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi, who has an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is taking the social media by storm. The stunning model created a buzz after her pictures topped all fashion charts.
Take a look;
Jaberi, born in Isfahan, Iran, is now based in San Diego, USA and is quite popular in the modeling world. Thanks to her sister, Jaberi’s looks and poise got noticed at a very early age. It was Jaberi’s sister who persuaded her to take up modeling as a career.
Jaberi endorses a lot of products and is a well-familiar name in the world of advertisement. Jabeir, who has around 2.9 million followers on Instagram, keeps teasing fans with her sultry pictures.
Words can’t describe what this cause means to me and I’m happy to advocate @thefragileclub. As a child I suffered from low self-esteem and the situation got worse growing up. I was very naive, scared and depressed for a long time. I felt like I was different and did not fit in. It was very difficult to overcome those dark times, but I knew that I had to change my mindset and get rid of the negativity and self doubt. I challenged myself to think positively and slowly overcame my shyness and fear of being judged. Yes, depression comes suddenly, but it can always be overcome especially by knowing that there’s help available. That’s why I’m advocating organizations like @thefragileclub to support those individuals who feel like they may be alone and let them know that they are not. It would mean a lot to me if you could help the cause and click on the link on my bio. All proceeds from their sales will be donated to those that suffer from mental illness or dealing with mental health issues. #thefragileclub #mentalhealth #emotionalsupport #strength #mentalhealthawarness #selfcare #selflove #bekind .
Jaberi believes that a girl’s happiness lies in achieving her goals and not by just getting married or having a boyfriend.
Jaberi, who has a diploma in mathematics and physics, has modelled for couture designers. Among the eminent brands she has worked with are Walter Mendez, Miss Holly Clothing, Posh Designs and a few others.
However, it was not through modelling that Jaberi attracted world attention. She opened her Twitter account and posted about the dark political scenario in Iran. Her post got a lot of appreciation in Iran, which made her popular. It is said that Iranian women are famous for their beauty, Jaberi just endorses that.