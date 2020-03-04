Mumbai: Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi, who has an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is taking the social media by storm. The stunning model created a buzz after her pictures topped all fashion charts.

Take a look;

Jaberi, born in Isfahan, Iran, is now based in San Diego, USA and is quite popular in the modeling world. Thanks to her sister, Jaberi’s looks and poise got noticed at a very early age. It was Jaberi’s sister who persuaded her to take up modeling as a career.

Jaberi endorses a lot of products and is a well-familiar name in the world of advertisement. Jabeir, who has around 2.9 million followers on Instagram, keeps teasing fans with her sultry pictures.

Jaberi believes that a girl’s happiness lies in achieving her goals and not by just getting married or having a boyfriend.

Jaberi, who has a diploma in mathematics and physics, has modelled for couture designers. Among the eminent brands she has worked with are Walter Mendez, Miss Holly Clothing, Posh Designs and a few others.

However, it was not through modelling that Jaberi attracted world attention. She opened her Twitter account and posted about the dark political scenario in Iran. Her post got a lot of appreciation in Iran, which made her popular. It is said that Iranian women are famous for their beauty, Jaberi just endorses that.