A similar showdown occurred in America’s political arena when a public dispute erupted between US Vice President JD Vance and actress Jennifer Aniston in July 2024 over then-VP candidate Vance’s comments about childless women.

During a 2021 interview, Vance referred to Democratic figures like Vice President Kamala Harris and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “childless cat ladies” who, in his view, lacked a “direct stake” in the country.

Aniston, who has openly discussed her struggles with fertility and in vitro fertilization (IVF), responded on Instagram in July 2024, expressing disbelief that such remarks came from a then Vice Presidential candidate. She wrote, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States.”

She further stated, “Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Vance defended his comments, describing them as sarcastic and emphasizing his belief in the importance of families and children. He remarked, “Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment aimed at making a larger point about the importance of families and children.”

He added, “The simple point that I was trying to make is that families, particularly those with children, have a more direct stake in the future of the nation. It wasn’t meant to be an attack on women who are childless.”

The exchange highlighted differing views on reproductive rights and the role of childless individuals in political leadership.

