Japan’s billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will travel to the moon in 2023. For this, he is looking for a ‘life partner’ with whom he can share the experience and for this. He also sought applications from girls through an advertisement on social media.

Indeed, 44-year-old Maezawa will be the first common traveller to go to the moon on the starship rocket. This will be the first time since 1972 that a human will fly to the moon.

In an online appeal, Mr Maezawa says he wants to share the experience with a ‘special’ woman. He has asked women to apply under the ‘planned match-making event’ on his website. A complete list of conditions and schedules is furnished along with the application on the website.

According to the condition imposed, the applicant must be single and should be over 20 years of age. Her thinking should be positive and, most importantly, he should have a desire to go into space. The last date to apply is January 17 and a final decision on Mr Maezawa’s partner will be made at the end of March.

Actually, Maezawa had recently broken up with his girlfriend Ayame Goriki, (27).

— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

Mr. Maezawa has a net worth of $3.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Recently, he has announced that he will give away $9 million to his followers on Twitter. People who retweet his tweets on the occasion of New Year or birthdays, will receive the money proportionately. To identify the beneficiaries, 100 will be selected randomly.

He made his fortune because of Zozotown, an online fashion marketplace for cool Japanese and Western brands that he started in 2004. Today, the site features about 7,300 brands with more than 730,000 items and is the largest fashion mall in Japan; its parent company, Zozo Inc., is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.