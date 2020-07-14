New Delhi: As fitness freaks and health-focused people stay inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for online shopping of activewear and fitness gear products has surged in India. According to ‘NorthAlp’, an online shopping portal that exclusively focuses on sports activewear and fitness gear segments, they have seen a 300 per cent increase in sales.

The Sweden-based company revealed that current demands are mainly fitness wear, shoes and fitness products in India.

“NorthAlp is experiencing a high online demand for activewear and fitness products, especially our wide collection of premium branded yoga mats have seen extraordinary popularity,” Vijay Kannan, MD India, ‘NorthAlp’, told this agency.

During the lockdown, the company revealed that 40 per cent of the sales were for activewear, 30 per cent for a yoga mat, 13 per cent for footwear and rest for fitness accessories.

The growing popularity of virtual fitness workouts with professional instructors and coaches are another reason behind the increase in online sales of fitness products and brands, such as apparel and shoes.

Kanika Gupta, Founder of ‘Fitmoda’ — women activewear portal, told this agency: “We have observed that our online sales of activewear have almost grown by 100 per cent. It reflects that women want to stay fit and healthy while working from home. About 70 per cent of our total sales were for fitness activewear by women below the age of 35 years.

Out of total sales of activewear, 50 per cent was for tops, 30 per cent for bottoms like leggings, shorts and skirts followed by 20 per cent sale of Jumpsuits, according to ‘Fitmoda’.

“The main reason for this high demand can be attributed to rising awareness among women as this activewear for women are generally used for gymming and working out from home,” Gupta said.

According to Sumedha Mahajan, founder of ‘Brakefree’ which is an online shopping platform of sportswear for women, the company is seeing a huge demand for sportswear.

“We are doing good business. Demand for half sleeve tops, tights and capris have seen maximum demand as they are more comfortable while working out at home,” Mahajan said.