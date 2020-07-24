Snakes are often found everywhere and in all probability hated universally because of their slimy skin. Brazil is the country where the largest number of species of snakes can be found. But do you know that there is a country where there are no snakes?

You read it right. Ireland is a country completely devoid of snakes.

Before that, let us know some interesting things about Ireland which is a part of the United Kingdom. The earliest evidence of human presence in Ireland is dated at 10,500 BCE (12,500 years ago). Ireland has tremendous historical importance and it has contributed significantly to the development of culture around the globe.

However, this cannot be the reason as to why snakes are not found anywhere in Ireland. According to an ancient Irish myth, a saint named St Patrick captured the snakes and threw them out of the island and into the sea. He accomplished this feat by starving for 40 days. Since then snakes have never been found in Ireland.

However, scientists believe that snakes were never there in Ireland to begin with. There is no record in the Irish Department of Fossil that snakes were ever present in the country. Scientists feel that the extreme cold weather prevalent in Ireland throughout the year has prevented snakes from inhabiting in Ireland. Snakes basically don’t prefer cold weather; they go into hibernation during winter. Hence the extreme cold climate in Ireland may be one of the reasons why they have not blossomed there.