Mumbai: Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who earned fame in Hindi cinema by winning the National Award for Best Child Artist in her debut film Makdee (2002) was embroiled in a horrific controversy.

She was once caught in an alleged prostitution racket. Shweta had to go through a lot of hardships to overcome this episode. Today on Shweta’s birthday, we are going to tell you about this episode of her life.

Shweta was born in Jamshedpur January 11, 1991.

Shweta ‘s name came up in 2014 in the sex racket at Banjara Hills of Hyderabad. Shweta stayed in the rescue home for about two months after which she had returned home. However, she was later given a clean chit in the case by withdrawing charges and stay order against her that was made by a trial court.

Many from the film and TV fraternity spoke out in support of her, including actress Deepika Padukone.

According to a report, in an open letter posted on her Twitter account, the 23-year-old Makdee star said she was sad with the way things played out in the press. “I understand that everything was a chain of reaction and versions of the incident with several misleading stories were picked up along with my… wait, not my statement… for the rest of India or anyone, anywhere on planet, for the last time: This is not my statement,” she said.

Shweta said that she wanted to move ahead in life and forget the whole episode. “I have completely gone past the whole incident and I overlook everyone who picked up false statements and encouraged misleading stories without verifying it’s authenticity. I overlook, because this episode does not deserve any more attention,” she said.

Recently, Shweta had decided to separate from her husband Rohit Mittal. The couple got married December 13 last year, but after completing one year, Shweta informed that she is now separating from her husband. Announcing her separation she said that after months of thinking, both have decided on this mutual agreement.

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Tashkent Files. She entered the industry as a child artist in 2002 in the film Makdee. After that, she appeared in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma. She is also seen in TV show like Chandra Nandini and web series Gangsters.

On the big screen, her popular projects include Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.