Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur has impressed everyone with his cuteness.

However, there is one particular news relating to Taimur buzzing around that might make Kareena and Saif extremely nervous. If reports are to be believed, then someone wants to kidnap Taimur. What’s even more interesting is the fact that the potential kidnapper is an actor from the film fraternity.

Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra were guests in Kapil Sharma’s show to promote their upcoming movie ‘Jabariya Jodi’. During the interview, Kapil asked a question to both the actors.

Kapil asked them, if they get an opportunity to kidnap someone in real life, then who will be their victim. In response, Parineeti named Saif Ali Khan while Siddharth named Taimur. Saif and Kareena better watch out!

‘Jabariya Jodi’ was slated to release in July but now it will be released August 2.

The film is based upon the tradition of groom kidnapping, prevalent in Bihar. The movie is directed by Prashant Singh.