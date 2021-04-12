Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is earning plaudits for his recently released web series The Big Bull.

The Big Bull is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Abhishek has also been praised by wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan and dad Amitabh Bachchan.

In a recent interview, the star has revealed what his wife Aishwarya and mother Jaya think about the film. Abhishek also mentioned that being ‘superstitious’, both his mom and wife do not like to see his films before release. He was quoted saying, “The rest of the family really liked the film. My dad had wonderful things to say. In a sense, I’m already happy, because the one voice that matters to me has already endorsed the film, so I’m happy about that.”

The Guru actor also revealed that Jaya had seen the film on her birthday i.e. 9 April.

Earlier, Big B even praise Abhishek in his blog, “For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value .. ”

“So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different .. The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON,” he added.

Apart from Abhishek, The Big Bull, also stars Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ileana D’Cruz, Supriya Pathak and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.