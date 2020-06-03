Mumbai: Singer-actress Nupur Sanon shared Wednesday a glimpse of her sister Kriti Sanon’s dance sessions at home with their mother.

In the videos, Kriti is seen teaching her mother how to do dance, especially a ‘hip hop’ step on Kangana Ranaut’s song ‘London thumakda’ from Queen. “That’s how Punjabis hip hop… isn’t she the cutest,” Nupur captioned the videos.

Kriti and Nupur have found a lot of time to bond during the lockdown. From cooking to baking and cleaning, the Sanon sisters have been seen doing a lot of chores together.

Nupur even turned barber for Kriti and gave her a hair trim.

On the work front, Nupur will be seen in the sequel of popular song ‘Filhall’. Kriti has films like Mimi and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty. Shooting for both the films have been put on hold due to the ongoing lockdown which started March 25. However, with ‘Unlock 1.0’ being implemented now there is hope that work for the both the films will start soon.

IANS