Innovative marketing strategy does help… be it in any segment of life. Take the case of Geeta Kale who works as a domestic help in Pune. Well since the time her business card went viral, her phone hasn’t stopped ringing. The card had been designed by one of her employers Dhanashree Shinde.

Their success story was shared on Facebook by another close associate of the two, Asmita Javdekar. Since it was uploaded on the social media platform, it has received over 2,000 likes. The story states that one day Dhanashree came home from work only to find Geeta Kale (whom she calls maushi) looking glum and dejected. When asked for the reason of her depression, Geeta told Dhanashree that she had just lost one of her jobs and it meant she would suffer a 4,000-rupee loss.

Dhanashree who works as senior branding and marketing manager at a real estate company then put her expertise and experience to use. She designed a business card for her Geeta Maushi. “Within twenty four hours, a smart business card was designed and 100 cards printed!” wrote Asmita in her account.

The blue and green business card lists out the amount that Geeta Maushi would charge for various household chores. Laundry, for example, would cost her employers Rs 800 per month.

The business cards were handed out in their neighbourhood with the help of the society watchman and other associates. Asmita also uploaded the visiting card on her Facebook page and since the reaction has been ‘unimaginable’.

The business card became an overnight Internet sensation and Geeta Kale been receiving job offers from all parts of India. Her phone hasn’t stopped ringing and she is now being forced to turn down job offers.

Agencies