Mumbai: Well their first wedding anniversary, like their marriage won’t be at any exotic location. Instead Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will go on holy travel to celebrate their first anniversary which incidentally is on November 14.

However, like their wedding celebrations which was a very private affair, the anniversary function will also be limited to a very few. The star couple will fly out of this city Wednesday. They will visit the Tirupati temple and the Padmavathi Temple, November 14. The couple then along with their families will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the following day (Friday). They will then return here Friday evening itself. Sources said that the couple has chartered an aircraft for their travel plans.

It should be stated here that in 2018 Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony – per Konkani rituals, November 14 last year. They also had a North Indian wedding, the next day. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy’s Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple shared their wedding pictures together on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The two have also acted together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will again be sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which takes the viewers down memory lane when India won the cricket World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. In the film Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Ranveer Singh’s line -up of films includes Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

