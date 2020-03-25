Mumbai: Once again, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are setting an example by being a couple and staying together under the same roof even though they have been divorced for close to six years. The exes have come under the same roof so that their sons Hrehaan, 13, and Hridhaan, 11, are not ‘disconnected’ from either parent during the 21-day lockdown.

Hrithik posted Wednesday a picture of Sussanne in his home here. He also said that Sussanne had ‘graciously volunteered’ to move in with him on a temporary basis so they could co-parent together. It should be stated here that Hrithik and Sussanne have been divorced since 2014 but remain a family unit and are model parents to their sons. The two got married in 2000.

“This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” Hrithik wrote on his Instagram post.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-JlJZvH0bC/

However, prior to the Hrithik, 46 wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heart-warming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps.”

Earlier, quarantined at home with his kids, Hrithik shared a picture of the two boys Tuesday and said, “Couldn’t ask for a better view.” Take a look at his posts:

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ESJN0n-OW/

Hrithik also shared a video message to urge people to stay to home and prevent the spread of the virus. He wrote, “Help stop the spread. There are simple steps to be followed. Ye hum sab ki zimmedaari hai. (This is our responsibility).”

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Hapj7nGKe/

Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 film ‘War’ co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced any new projects that he might be working on. Sources said that the actor may start working on his new project sometime in July. But all depends when the coronavirus threat decreases.

PNN & Agencies