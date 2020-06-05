New Delhi: One out of every three Indians one watch online videos according to a Google report. The average daily watch time is over an hour, according to a report by Google. The report published by Google is titled, ‘Understanding India’s online video viewer’.

Hindi emerged as the most preferred language when watching online videos (54 per cent). It is followed by English (16 per cent), Telugu (seven per cent) and Kannada (six per cent). The last two viewership spots are taken by Tamil (five per cent) and Bengali (three per cent), the report said.

This year, India’s online video viewing population is expected to grow to 500 million people from different regions. The people watching videos will be from different demographics and socio-economic backgrounds. About 37 per cent of India’s online video viewers come from rural areas, the report added.

The report is based on interviews of over 6,500 viewers. About 73 per cent of them were between 15-34 years of age. It noted that the average daily watch time was 67 minutes.

“Even new internet users who’ve had access for over a year are watching a daily average of 56 minutes. About four platforms are used regularly and another three occasionally,” the report pointed out.

Most video viewing happens at home (79 per cent). However, ‘watching on the go’ also appeared to be a strong trend (21 per cent). The report also said that videos are being viewed constantly.

“The ‘4Ps’ of motivation for watching videos were pleasure (56 per cent), power (20 per cent), purpose (14 per cent) and people (11 per cent). While entertainment continues to be a favourite, 43 per cent of online video viewing occasions in India are learning-based, the report added.

