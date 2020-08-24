Mumbai: Actor-director Satish Kaushik said informed Monday that he has begun shooting after five months. Satish Kaushik said he is taking all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic for shooting. The 64-year-old actor-director took to Twitter and shared a picture. In the picture he was seen sitting in a make-up room, surrounded by artistes. All were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Kaushik said the situation looked straight out of a science fiction film. “Surrounded by make-up and hair stylist wearing PPE kits. This looks a shot from a sci-fi film. Started shooting after five months with safety measures. Corona can’t stop the zeal and passion of movies. We have to fight it with courage and safety measures. #Love Movies #Love Acting,” the actor captioned the picture.

See link: https://twitter.com/satishkaushik2/status/1297826646305710081

Kaushik is awaiting the release of his next directorial Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi. The film is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive.

Kaagaz was completed much before the nation-wide lockdown was announced. However, it stands unreleased due to the closure of cinema halls.