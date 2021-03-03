Mumbai: Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Currently, the actress is in Maldives for the wedding celebrations of her cousin Priyaank Sharma.

Recently, the Street Dancer 3D actress shared her video from a beautiful location in Maldives on social media.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shakti Kapoor said, “I am very happy when I see her so successful, Shraddha has a golden heart. Even today, she listens to me and takes my opinion in all the major decisions of her life. I am blessed.”

When asked what gift he would give to his beloved daughter? Shakti Kapoor said, “Shraddha wants me to quit smoking. And that will be a big gift for her.”

Shraddha Kapoor, who made her Hindi film debut with Teen Patti, has worked in many hit films. Her work in Aashiqui 2 was highly appreciated. Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Her upcoming projects include an untitled movie with Ranbir Kapoor, made by Luv Ranjan. She has also signed Naagin.