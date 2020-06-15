Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide sent jolts across the nation, Sunday.

According to reports, the actor was in depression for a long time. Sushant’s name was once associated with actress Ankita Lokhande. The duo worked in the hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta (2009-11).

Ankita’s cryptic social media post shortly before her former co-star’s untimely demise has shocked some of her fans.

@MumbaiPolice

Just after the news came of death, this story was being posted by Ankita Lokhande (Sushant's ex Girlfriend) on Instagram.

Isn't this questionable?

This screen shot was taken by me around 4.15pm today and at 6pm around this story was deleted!#sushantsinghrajpoot pic.twitter.com/kM0lnLx8ZJ — Saad Inshrah (@Saad_Inshrah) June 14, 2020

Just before the news of Sushant’s death broke the internet, the actress shared an eerie post on her Instagram story.

It read, “God removes people from your life because he heard conversation that you didn’t hear.”

She later deleted the story. Right after that, many social media users dragged the actress’ post in the context of Sushant’s sudden demise.

Some reports claim that when Ankita heard about Sushant’s death, she simply said, “What?” and hung up the phone.

Sushant and Ankitatook part in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a couple. Sushant even proposed to Ankita on national television during the show. They broke up in 2016.

Sushant had been doing well professionally and was dating actor Rhea Chakraborty who was recently spotted taking a walk on the roads of Mumbai. The actor’s former manager Disha Salian also passed away a few days back.

Notably, Sushant’s domestic help informed the police after he found his dead body hanging from the ceiling of his room. The actor was 34. No suicide note has been found at his house by the police.