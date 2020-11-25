New Delhi: Floral aromas such as Jasmine, Rose, Geranium, and Lavender, in addition to many others, can go a long way to refresh your mind and arrest body fatigue. Naturally produced good aromas are highly effective in maintaining the perfect mind-body balance.

“After all, our olfactory bulbs are directly linked to the part of the brain that invokes positive emotion, and hence sniffing an enchanting aroma can give a big boost to your mind and refresh your body,” said Ridihima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore — an English Home Fragrance brand, with businesses across India, UK, and other parts of Europe.

Kansal elaborates on how floral aromas can be highly effective in rejuvenating the mind and boosting energy levels.

Rejuvenate the mind and reduce stress

For ages, people have used Rose Oil to reduce stress and lower anxiety. Although Rose is a little common, it is also a very prized and highly valued aroma. Popular in most of the major civilizations in the world, from India to Persia to the Greeks and Romans, Rose is known for its sweet mystical charm. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, Rose soothes our emotions and calms the mind.

Similar to Rose, Jasmine is becoming very popular worldwide. It is grown everywhere from South East Asia to India to the Mediterranean. Known for its distinct sweetness and sensual appeal, Jasmine can positively stimulate our nervous system to relieve stress and anxiety. It is also effective in treating symptoms of mild depression. Researches have also shown the effectiveness of jasmine in boosting mood, improving cognitive functions, and treating insomnia.

For a long time, Lavender has also been used to treat anxiety, stress, and nervousness. Its calming aroma is also effective in treating insomnia. In earlier times, people used to stuff their pillows with lavender flowers due to their calming effect which in turn used to help them fall asleep faster.

An energy booster

Floral fragrances are also very effective in reducing body fatigue, aches, and can boost your overall energy levels. They are nowadays increasingly used to boost mood and fight low energy. Fragrances such as Lavender have proven abilities to improve energy levels. These flowers, which originated in the Indian subcontinent, are now grown everywhere, with France being one of the major producers worldwide.

In today’s fast-paced life where stress and the unpleasant mood is not that uncommon, aromas can be a perfect recipe to recharge your body, elevate your mood, and help you stay focused for long.

Easy to use

Fragrance oils are very easy to use as we have plenty of options such as sprays, refill diffusers, electronic diffusers, sachets, scented candles, etc. through which the fragrance oil can be spread all around in the living rooms, kitchens, washrooms, etc. Not only in your home but they can be applied to your offices, working desks, public places, shops, etc. They would not just cull bad odour but also make for pleasing decor and enhance overall well-being.

IANS