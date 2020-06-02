New Delhi: Mitron, the much-touted desi version of TikTok, has now been pulled down by Google from its Play Store for allegedly violating its spam and minimum functionality policy.

According to Google’s policy, an app “should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services.”

“We don’t allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play,” the policy reads.

The removal of the app came soon after reports emerged that the Mitron app is a repackaged version of TicTic, which is a TikTok clone.

The app, which allows users to make short videos, also appears to have a ‘Pakistan connection’ as the source code of the app was originally made by developers from Pakistan.

This group from Pakistan, known as Qboxus, was found selling ‘TicTic – Android media app for creating and sharing short videos v2.5’ at the CodeCanyon platform for $34.

The popularity of Mitron app in India rose on the back of prevailing anti-China sentiment in the country due to border tensions in Ladakh.

It is not unusual for suspended apps to reappear on Google Play Store.

If the makers of the app believe that it meets the basic standards, they can appeal to Google against the suspension.

