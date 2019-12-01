Mumbai: Crores of rupees are spent during the shooting of movies, starting from the locations to costumes of celebrities. But, have you ever thought what happens to the costumes worn by stars after the shooting of the film is over?

At some point of time, it must have really strike our mind. But, then we forget it as soon as we complete watching the movie. When questioned on this issue, Yash Raj Films’ stylist Ayesha Khanna gave an answer to this question in an interview.

Speakign during an interview, Ayesha said that most of the clothes worn by celebs in films are preserved with care. Along with this, tags are added on those clothes. After that these clothes are also mixed and used for junior artists of the same production house and are also used in the other films.

Ayesha further added that special care is taken that the audience does not get the impression that they have seen these earlier. By the way, it is not necessary that this should happen with every cloth, because some stars keep it with them whenever they like a particular costume.

By the way, it is also seen that when a big celebrity designer provides clothes to the stars for a film, they are taken back after the film is over. At the same time, after the release of the film, the clothes are auctioned. Significantly, the outfits worn by Aishwarya Rai and Rajinikanth in the film Robot were auctioned online to raise money for an NGO.