Mumbai: Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar had to face the wrath of actress Anushka Sharma and her fans after he commented on Virat Kohli’s poor performance.

While the veteran cricketer claimed to have not made any lewd comments, Anushka reacted sharply to Sunil Gavaskar’s statement by writing a long post on Instagram. The actress accused the senior cricketer of pulling her into the game for her husband’s performance.

She claimed that she was unnecessarily dragged into the controversy. Now Kangana Ranaut, who is known to comment in all matters, has come up with her reaction in this whole matter.

Taking to social media, Kangana wrote, “#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool”.

The controversial comment on Kangana was made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Kangana compared Mumbai to Pak Occupied Kashmir after which BMC ‘sabotaged’ her office. During that time Kangana was a constant attacker on Shiv Sena.

Earlier, Anushka Wrote, “I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,”