Mumbai: Mallika Singh is the niece of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has reacted to reports claiming his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly administered drugs to him. Mallika has questioned why her ‘Gulshan Mama’ was made to suffer like this. Sushant Singh Rajput to Mallika was one of the most entertaining and loveable persons on the planet.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what it would feel like to be drugged without your knowledge. Then you are told you are crazy when it takes effect, and keep you in that loop for months. It would take a lot cruelty to continuously play with someone like that,” Mallika wrote in her verified Instagram account.

“His absence, what was done to him, hangs in the air around me ever since. It has been difficult to breathe. He was the kind you couldn’t help but love. Why make him suffer like this? For what? What was more precious than his smile, his life? I just completely fail to understand,” Mallika added.

Mallika’s Instagram post comes a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Wednesday registered an NDPS case against Rhea Chakraborty. Two others were also included in the case on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) request. The ED has requested the NCB to probe the drug angle in Sushant’s death case.

In another development, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has rubbished the claim of Rhea Chakraborty that the late actor had claustrophobia. Ankita had dated Sushant for six long years.

Ankita shared a throwback video on Twitter where Sushant can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator. He had bought the flight simulator in 2018.

See link: https://twitter.com/anky1912/status/1298869506714955776

Sharing the video, Ankita captioned: “Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.”

Ankita’s post comes as a slap on the claims made by the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea. In an interview she has reportedly said that Sushant had claustrophobia during their flight to Europe last year. She alleged that Sushant took Modafinil in a bid to overcome the same.