Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has severely criticised Rhea Chakraborty in a series of tweets. Shweta Singh Kirti did so in a series of tweet in the early hours of Friday. She criticised Rhea Chakraborty over an interview the latter gave the day before.

Shweta’s contention is that her late brother’s girlfriend Rhea has tarnished his image on national media.

“You have guts to come on national media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput,” Shweta posted from her unverified Twitter account.

In a separate tweet, Shweta demanded that Rhea should be arrested for allegedly drugging Sushant without his consent. She also alleged that Rhea had manipulated Sushant’s mind.

“I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well. Taking him to the psychiatrists… what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow,” Shweta said in another tweet.

In another tweet, Shweta took a dig at Rhea. She did because Rhea allegedly claimed in the TV interview that Sushant’s sisters did not care for their brother.

“As Rhea mentioned in her interview, we didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in January. I did so as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus,” wrote Shweta attaching a copy of her flight’s e-ticket along with the tweet as evidence.

Shweta also alleged in another tweet that even after flying down to India, she didn’t get to meet her brother Sushant. It happened because by that time he had left Chandigarh due to continuous calls from Rhea.

“The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh. This is because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #Justice For SushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus.”

In a video that went viral Thursday, Sushant’s father KK Singh openly declared that Rhea had been administering poison to his son and is his murderer. Sushant’s death is being currently investigated by the CBI.