Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma has shared the first picture of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter on social media.

In the picture, Virat and Anushka are seen dotting over their adorable baby. Arguably India’s most popular couple, Virat and Anushka seem to have found a name for their daughter.

Anushka took to Instagram and wrote, ”We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

After returning from Australia, Virat Kohli took to his social media handles back in January 11 and announced the arrival of their child.

He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn.

Anushka and Kohli, both 32, first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy December 11,