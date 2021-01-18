Mumbai: Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl child January 11. The couple is extremely happy and thanked their fans for the best wishes. They requested the media to not photograph their child and also send them luxury gift hampers.

Now, the first thing Virat Kohli did after becoming a father has become the talk of the town. Virat has changed his Twitter bio to ‘A proud husband and father’ after the birth of their baby girl.

Virat had shared a note in Hindi and English January 11 to announce the arrival of his daughter.

He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Virat is currently on paternity leave as Team India continues to play against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Before delivery, Anushka also shared pictures to keep her fans updated about all the fun she was having at home and also her pregnancy cravings. She also shared glimpses of her fitness routine, including a video of her walking on the treadmill.

Apart from Virat, many other cricketers like MS Dhoni, Raina, Rohit Sharma are also proud parents to baby girls. Earlier, star batsman Hardik Pandya was blessed with a baby boy.