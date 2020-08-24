Dubai: One mistake could ‘spoil’ the entire tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli warned Monda. Virat Kohli was conducting the first virtual team meeting here of the RCB. He implored them to do all they can to keep the bio-bubble secure.

It was a team meeting like no other but Kohli meant business straightaway. He urged his colleagues to strictly follow the protocols put in place by the authorities in the UAE where IPL-13 will be played.

“We have followed what’s been told to us. I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times. We have to make sure that nothing is compromised,” Kohli said. “…Because I think one mistake by any one of us could literally spoil the whole tournament. And none of us want to do that,” he added.

RCB’s director of cricket operations Mike Hesson and head coach Simon Katich were present in the meeting. Hesson spoke about the consequences of violating the rules after Kohli posed him a question.

“It (violation) will be dealt with very seriously. For accidental breach, players will be removed and sent into isolation for seven days. The player can then come back only if he tests negative. There will be strong consequences if players chose to do that (violate protocols). Players will sign a document which explains the consequences,” Hesson said.

At the start of the meeting Kohli said, “From my end it’s very awkward to have a welcome meeting like this. However, (this is) something that we probably have to get used to quite a bit. I think we have done pretty well to reach Dubai safe and sound.” The video was later shared by RCB on their official Twitter handle.

The Indian captain stressed on the need to develop a good team culture from the first day. “I can’t wait to get to our first practice session, something that we all are going to cherish. It is an opportunity to create a good team culture from Day 1. For me it’s all about what can I do to create an environment where everyone feels a part of the team equally,” Kohli pointed out. “And I think all of us have to contribute towards that more so the seniors in the team. So let’s start things on the right note,” Kohli added.

The players are currently undergoing the mandatory six-day quarantine. This is in line with the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the BCCI.

