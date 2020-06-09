Lahore: Former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram has revealed an interesting anecdote featuring former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald. He spoke about how he wanted revenge after an Allan Donald delivery left a big gash on his chin. Wasim Akram needed multiple stitches for the gash while he was playing for Lancashire in England.

Great fast bowlers

Both Akram and Donald are regarded as two of the finest pace bowlers in the history of the sport. Akram focussed on his swing to get the better of the batsmen. Donald also called ‘White Lightning’ simply used his frightening pace to uproot the opposition.

Akram’s intentions

“I have twenty stitches here, right under my chin. I think the year was 1989 and I had gone out to bat at No.8 on an uneven pitch. It was tough,” Akram said. He was in conversation with former teammate Basit Ali on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“He (Donald) bowled a short delivery and he bowled easily in excess of 150 km/hour. I was also a youngster and I tried to pull the ball. It took a top edge off the bat and hit me under the chin,” Akram said.

“Bolwers usually have a psyche for revenge and I thought I will not spare this bowler. I went to the hospital and the dentist had to put 10 stitches on the inside and 10 outside. It was indeed a deep cut. They told me to take rest for a couple of days but I wanted to go back out there and bowl. I bowled in the evening and we also won the match but Donald never came out to bat as he was scared,” added Akram.

Impressive careers

Both players went on to enjoy impressive careers on the international arena but Akram fared better because of his longevity. Akram scalped 502 and 414 wickets in ODIs and Tests respectively. Donaldo on the other hand picked up 272 and 330 wickets in the two formats.

Agencies