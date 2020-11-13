Mumbai: Actor Harman Baweja, who created a good fan following in Hindi film industry from the very first film turned a year older today.

When Harman stepped into the industry, he was often thought of as Hrithik Roshan’s lookalike. Harman’s entry into the industry created a lot of buzz. However, his film career was nothing special.

Chandigarh-born Harman is the son of filmmaker Harry Baweja. Harman did the film Love Story 2050 (2008) with desi girl Priyanka Chopra. The actors dated each other for a while. However, it did not last long and they parted their ways. Harman himself revealed about this during an interview.

During an interview, Harman said that he did not have time for Priyanka. Two of his films had already flopped, so the pressure on them increased. He was focusing on his third film What’s Your Rashee. Director Ashutosh Gowariker had instructed him not to place anyone in his personal space.

When asked about the reason behind their break-up, Harman had said that he wasn’t able to give Priyanka time and that’s what led to their separation.

At the same time, after the breakup, it was also said in some media reports that Priyanka had broken the relationship with Harman because he could not establish himself as a successful actor.

Harman and Priyanka’s friendship started in 2008 with the film Love Story 2050. At that time Harman was also new to the industry. Priyanka was also setting her career at that time. Both of them formed a friendship on the sets and this friendship turned into love. But before the release of his next film What’s Your Rashee, the relationship fell apart. Their relationship lasted less than two years.