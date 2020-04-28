Mumbai: Actor Sharman Joshi is celebrating his 41th birthday Tuesday. Born into a Gujarati family, Sharman has directed and starred in various stage shows. In 1999, he made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Godmother. However, it was the 2001 film Style which fetched him some recognition. Sharman’s performance was appreciated by the audience.

Sharman was also part of the Golmaal franchise. He did the first film in 2007, but since then has not been a part of the franchise. Many reasons have been floated for Sharman’s exit.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Series has earned tremendous success at the box office. Sharman played a key role in Golmaal-Fun Unlimited, the first film of the series. However, even though Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor have been retained in the franchise, Sharman has not been seen anymore. He has been replaced by Shreyas Talpade in the subsequent films.

After Sharman’s exit from the franchise, there were rumours he had been dropped because he had hiked his fee.

“I think there were some problems with my manager and the producers. That led to my exit. However, if I get an offer, I will certainly think about rejoining the team,” Sharman had later said.

Sharman also had said that even after negotiations had closed he had apologised for his manager’s mistake. “I actually requested the producers to keep me in the team. But by then the changes had been made,” he had said.

Sharman had then been asked whether Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn were involved in throwing him out of the film. Sharman had categorically said they were not. He also said that till date he does not know the exact reason for his ouster.