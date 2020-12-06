Mumbai: Salman Khan’s family often steals the limelight and this time it is his sister Arpita Khan Sharma who is going viral in social media. Actually, a video of Arpita is buzzing around in which she can be seen smashing plates along with her friends.

Arpita Khan shared this video in her Instagram story. It is being said that of a restaurant in Dubai. In this, some of her friends are also doing the same. Together they are breaking plates. Apart from this, Arpita has also shared a video of her son Ahil who is breaking plates at home.

It is a Greek tradition according to which smashing plates is said to ward off evil spirits. She is seen wearing a black outfit and can’t stop laughing while looking and doing this fun stunt.

Earlier November 18, Arpita Khan and her husband Ayush Sharma celebrated their wedding anniversary. On this occasion, Arpita also wrote a sentimental post. She wrote, “From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE. For the first time, we are not celebrating together but I am so happy you’re doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness, happiness, gossip, fights, differences &… I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma.”

On the other hand, Aayush wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma… We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. Six years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you… Love you always.”

The couple have been blessed with two kids – Ahil and Ayat.

It may be mentioned here that Salman Khan loves his sister Arpita very much. Arpita is the youngest daughter of the Khan family so everyone cares for her. Although Arpita was adopted by Salim Khan, Salman’s father, she is the eye-candy of the Khan clan.