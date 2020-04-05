London: Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov said that the 2019/20 Premier League title should be awarded to arch-rivals Liverpool if the season cannot get underway.

The Premier League is currently under indefinite suspension as the United Kingdom grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool were hurtling towards a first league title in three decades before the suspension and have a 25-point lead at the top of the table with nine games left. They hence need two more wins to confirm the title.

“People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them,” Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in four seasons at United told Betfair.

“With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season.”

The Premier League said in a statement Friday that it is looking to finish the remaining league and cup matches. However, any return “will only be with the full support of the Government and when medical guidance allows.”

Over 4,000 deaths and 40,000 cases of infections have been reported in the UK. Worldwide the toll has reached nearly 60,000 and the number of reported infections is more than one million.

IANS