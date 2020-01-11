Though rampant, treatment of diabetes often requires medication and precautions that are too hard to follow. However, there is an ancient Chinese remedy that can help you out.

As per the Chinese, mango leaves can be your answer to cure diabetes! An extract of mango leaves has been used for centuries to treat diabetes as well as asthma. It is because of the leaves’ abundance in nutrients.

The theory in fact has been backed by science too. A study conducted in 2010 showed that the mice who were given the mango leaves extract absorbed less glucose, which ultimately lowered their blood sugar levels, compared to those who were not.

First, mango leaves extract can improve the insulin production in your body. Besides that, it also increases the distribution of glucose, which helps in stabilizing sugar levels in your blood.

Secondly, these leaves are also rich in many nutrients, such as pectin, fiber and vitamin C. This helps in lowering bad cholesterol levels in your body.

Thirdly, these leaves are also known to relieve the symptoms of diabetes, such as frequent urination at night, blurred vision and excessive weight loss.

They are also rich in antioxidants and you don’t have to a diabetic to consume them. Anybody can reap their nutritional benefits.

How to consume mango leaves?

All that one needs to do is boil about 15 fresh mango leaves in 100 to 150 ml of water. Leave the concoction overnight and drink it before your breakfast in the morning. Try following it every day for about three months to see any visible results.