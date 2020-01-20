Fulia (WB): Panic gripped a village in West Bengal’s Nadia district after locals said they heard “nocturnal howls” of a creature, which is yet to be spotted.

Residents of Fulia Chatktala in Shantipur police station area said they have been hearing such cries after sunset for about a week.

They said the forest department was also informed but officials who were keeping a close watch on the area for two days found nothing.

However, officials were tight-lipped about the matter. “We didn’t care for the first few days, but as it continued, people were panic-stricken. They are keeping doors and windows of their houses shut and also not allowing children to go out alone,” said Amal Basak, a villager.

He said bones and skins of some puppies have been found in the village.

PTI