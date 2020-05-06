Mumbai: Virendra Singh Randhawa better known as Vindu Dara Singh, son of Dara Singh celebrates his birthday 6 May. Vindu turn 56 today. Like father Dara Singh, Vindu could not earn that much fame but certainly came up for discussion due to controversies.

The special thing about him is that Vindu worked in films and television like his father but could not achieve fame like Dara Singh. Dara Singh was a wrestler-turned-actor and Member of Parliament.

Vindu made his acting debut in the 1994 Hindi film Karan. Then he acted in 1996 Punjabi film Rab Dian Rakhan which was directed by his father. Since then, he has acted in many films, but mostly in supporting roles.

Apart from Punjabi films, Vindu again worked in Hindi films. Vindu Dara Singh has also worked in many successful films like Garv, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Khushboo, Team-The Force, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Kambakkht Ishq, Maruti, Housefull.

He has also acted in television serials, including the role of Hanuman in the TV serial Jai Veer Hanuman, much like his father did in Ramayan. He has also starred as a super-villain in TV serials like Zaal in Ssshhhh…Koi Hai (2003) and Char Sau Chalis in Karma (2004).

However, he got success in 2009 when he won Bigg Boss Season 3. After winning, it seemed that Vindu’s career might come on be on track but it didn’t happen.

In the year 2013, Vindu’s name got associated with IPL spot-fixing and was arrested by the police. However, at that time the local court had granted him bail.

On the personal front, Vindu got married twice. He was first married to Tabu’s sister and famous actress Farah Naaz but later they divorced, and he subsequently married model Dina Umarova, with whom he has a daughter Amelia.