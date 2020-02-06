In diabetes the amount of glucose in the blood increases. If the insulin does not work properly in the body or the cells of the body do not respond to insulin, the problem diabetes becomes severe.

Today, most people suffer from this disease. Blood sugar level begins to increase in patients, which can damage many organs of the body. Fenugreek (Methi) can be very beneficial in controlling sugar levels. Fenugreek is also very helpful in making insulin inside the body system. Let us tell you the advantages of methi water.

To prepare fenugreek water, soak 1 to 2 teaspoons of fenugreek in a glass of water overnight. Filter this water in the morning and separate the fenugreek seeds and drink fenugreek water. Sugar patients can benefit from drinking a glass of water in the morning and evening.

Fenugreek seeds are also considered beneficial in relieving pain during periods. Consuming fenugreek water daily can relieve period pain.

Due to pollution, we often get pimples on our skin and they spread slowly. To get rid of acne, wash your skin 3-4 times a day with fenugreek seeds soaked at night, you can get rid of acne problem.

Fenugreek water is helpful in controlling the blood sugar level of the body. Its regular intake can even prevent diabetes. Fenugreek contains a fibre called Galactomannan which reduces the absorption of sugar in the blood.