While Apple fans are waiting with bated breath for the launch of Cupertino Cult’s next-generation flagship phones, an unusual model is making news across tech forums these days. The phone, likely to be named iPhone 9, is garnering substantial interest even though it is rumoured to be a 2020 refresh of old iPhone 8. This model is expected to be the successor to iPhone SE which will be an affordable alternative to a rather premium iPhone 11.

A recent news report suggests that Apple is expected to begin production of iPhone 9 from February and it will be made available to the public in March. Even though the report hasn’t given out the name of the iPhone, the ‘low-cost’ description aptly suits the rumoured iPhone 9. Apple often launches new devices in March and this year it could be the iPhone 9.

Apple has long been planning on a successor to the iPhone SE since a few years, however, nothing came to the market since 2016. The iPhone SE was pulled down from the markets last year and lack of a model in the lower range is reportedly hurting the sales of the company.

With the iPhone 9, Apple looks forward to gain some traction back in the affordable segments under Rs 40,000. Coming to specifications, the company is likely to offer similar specifications and performance as iPhone 11 but stuffed in the case of older iPhone 8. A compact 4.7-inch display might also attract many towards the phone. The iPhone 9 is expected to retain the main 12-megapixel camera as the iPhone 11 and get wireless charging facility among other latest tech from the iPhone 11 series.

Apple, however, is yet to make any official announcements.