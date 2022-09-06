Berhampur: Bauri Gouda had retired from service five years ago. But the 65-year-old is still continuing his teaching profession by going to school every day. Gouda is voluntarily taking fourfive classes daily for the students of Class VIII to X in the government-run Khandadeuli High School in Ganjam district. There’s no retirement for a teacher, said Gouda, who was felicitated at the school on Teachers’ Day Monday. A former student, he joined as a teacher in the same school in 1990. Gouda said he didn’t feel like hanging up his boots after formal retirement as an assistant teacher in 2017. Gouda continued to go to the school from the next day of retirement. “We allowed him to continue to teach as the school is grappling with the shortage of teachers,” said Ram Chandra Jena, president, school management committee.

Besides teaching students, Gouda is also taking up several other activities of the students, said Shankar Narayan Bez, headmaster of the school. Gouda also undertook a plantation programme on the school premises and charge of the hostel, where around 150 students are housed, Bez said. “As a student of the school, I loved the school and wanted it’s all-round development,” Gouda said. Some other alumni of the school, who have done their education degrees and are waiting for the job, are also allowed to teach in the school with a nominal remuneration, Jena said. Gouda, however, continued his teaching without any demand, he added. “I feel proud as a teacher and try to continue to uphold the same spirit till my death,” Gouda said.