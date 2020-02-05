Mumbai: Teri Meherbaniyan actor Raj Kiran turns 71 years old today. Raj has been reported missing for the last decade. Many people even believe that he is dead. He was on screen in the 70s and 80s and has appeared in more than 100 films but is now lost in the darkness of oblivion.

His family left him. According to some reports, these days he lives in a house made for mentally challenged people. He disappeared from the industry and was thought to be living as a recluse in USA for many years. Rishi Kapoor was reportedly told by Govind Mehtani, the brother of Raj Kiran that the actor was in Atlanta in an asylum where he was living due to a mental illness. In 2011, his daughter issued a public statement negating the reports of Raj Kiran being found in Atlanta. She and her family have been looking for him with the assistance of New York police and private detectives for the last eight years.

Raj Kiran went into acute depression after his career had taken a backseat. Reportedly, the actor also went through a series of domestic crises. Later, he was admitted to Byculla Mental asylum in Mumbai. He disappeared from the industry and was thought to be living as a recluse in America for many years.

By the time Raj was in the movies, everyone was with him. But when his association with films ended, people of the industry threw him out of their lives, just like someone throws a fly out of milk. Many people believe that the actor had a lot of money, but due to depression and insanity all his money was lost. It is very sad that superstar of the 70s and 80s was forgotten, but his fans still remember him by watching his movies.