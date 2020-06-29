Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu): It seems that the police personnel in Tamil Nadu are on a warpath to court controversy. Only a few days back, Tamil Nadu police were in the limelight following the death of a father-son duo in custody.

Now another Tamil Nadu police constable finds himself in trouble over controversial social media posts by. In the post the constable has threatened milk vendors and also described how he had beaten up an accused. The posts have embarrassed senior police official and the district police chief has ordered a probe.

The person’s Facebook post allegedly intimidated milk vendors for refusing to cater to policemen in the backdrop of the death of a father-son duo. The two were allegedly thrashed by police in Tuticorin, an incident that has led to a nationwide outrage.

Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam has called for an explanation from the constable, officials said.

“The SP has ordered an enquiry into both the posts. After ascertaining the facts, suitable action will be taken against him,” police said.

The constable is attached to the reserve battalion in Nagapattinam. He had allegedly issued a warning to the milk vendors. He threatened to take them to task if they were found on the road not wearing masks or seat-belt or helmets. Following a backlash, the constable had allegedly deleted the post. He had also deactivated his Facebook account.

An earlier post by him also sparked off a controversy. In it he had allegedly detailed police beating up an accused. Subsequently, the SP sought an explanation from the constable, police said.