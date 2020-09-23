Ballia (UP): A 16-year-old girl in this district of Uttar Pradesh was in for a huge shock Monday. It was when the girl came to know that nearly Rs 10 crore was deposited in her bank account.

According to a complaint, a person named Neelesh Kumar from Kanpur Dehat district had called Saroj two years ago. Kumar had asked her to send a copy of her Aadhaar card and a photograph. He said those would be required for getting funds under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’. She did so.

Saroj is illiterate and doesn’t know much. She told reporters Tuesday that she had an account since 2018 in an Allahabad Bank’s branch in Bansdih town. She said that when she reached the bank Monday, she was informed by bank officials that there was Rs 9.99 crore in her account. She then went to the police station and informed the officials.

Saroj said she did not know from where did the money came from. She told the police that the number on which Neelesh used to call her up was now switched off.

The manager of the bank said Saroj had deposited and withdrawn Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 a number of times.

Bansdih police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Singh said the matter was being probed and action would be taken accordingly.