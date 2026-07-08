Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday lost her cool and slapped a party worker amid chaos during her party’s protest procession in Kolkata against the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur.

The Trinamool Congress faction led by Mamata Banerjee had called for the procession in protest against the Baruipur incident. The march began from the Ballygunge outpost towards Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata following the order of the Calcutta High Court

However, soon after the procession moved forward, tension escalated. Slogans of “Chor Chor” (thief) were raised around the procession, and minor clashes reportedly broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers.

Trinamool Congress alleged that its workers were assaulted.

Later, Mamata Banerjee came out of her residence in Kalighat, where a large crowd had gathered. She attempted to control the crowd, but as the commotion intensified, she lost her temper and slapped a party worker in full public view.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said: “Mamata Banerjee has become mentally confused after she was ousted from power. Although all this behaviour is unfortunate, her mental balance has been lost. She is still unable to accept that the people of Bengal have removed her from power.”

Meanwhile, after stepping out of her Kalighat residence, Mamata Banerjee strongly criticised the role of the police and also referred to the protesters in Baruipur as “rioters”.

She said: “Students and youth have taken out a procession with the permission of the High Court. Everyone has democratic rights. BJP goons have roamed in front of my house. They shouted. They have scared me. Run the government well.”

The Trinamool Congress leader alleged, “They have put us under house arrest. The police are keeping an eye on us. They have taken away our hand microphones. They have been playing DJs since 6 a.m. They have brought hired goons and have been rampaging. From my house to the Ballygunge outpost, they have laid hands on the girls. I went out of the house to save them. I saw blood coming out of the girls’ cheeks and chest. Is this the change the people of Bengal wanted? We want rape incidents to decrease. Torture to decrease.”

She also questioned the role of the police.

“I do not blame the BJP. The police are to blame. Their responsibility was to provide security. Why did they allow BJP workers to enter the procession? Where is the law? There is more unrest in Uttar Pradesh. This is tantamount to contempt of court. We condemn it.”