London: Filmmaker Taika Waititi has revealed that the script of the fourth film in the ‘Thor’ franchise is ‘insane and romantic’.

Waititi was roped in by Marvel Studios to direct ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ after the success of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. The film will mark the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

“I think it’s going to be really good. We’ve been writing the script off and on for a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it.

“It is so insane and it’s also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I want to make romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or cared for. I would like to attack something like that,” the director told BBC.

The film was initially scheduled to start shooting in August in Australia, but the production got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the makers to push the release date from November 2021 to February 2022.

PTI