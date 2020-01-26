Bangalore: Well-known multi-lingual actor and activist Prakash Raj, Communist leader Brinda Karat and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy have been threatened with death for opposing communal forces of the ‘Sangh Parivar.’

The threat was posted in a letter penned in Kannada on Raj’s Twitter handle dated yesterday, the actor said in a post Sunday.

It is addressed to Nijagunanada Swamiji, a prominent anti-communal crusader and an outspoken voice against the RSS and its affiliates.

The anonymous handwritten letter has warned that all the persons named therein would be “definitely eliminated” starting January 29.

The letter warned that the auspicious time (muhurtham) for the elimination (samhara) of all these “traitors” (deshdrohis) has been fixed starting from January 29 onwards.

“Be prepared for your last journey. You are not alone. You have to prepare them (the others in the list) also for their last journey. We will definitely eliminate all of you,” warned the unidentified person/s.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who has also been named in an unsigned letter sent to Prakash Raj and 13 others, called the group which had sent it “cowards” and said this will not stop their work.

Raj, who shared the letter on Twitter, said it was from a group of “cowards” and quoted Faiz’s iconic poem Hum Dekhenge.

“These cowardly threats will never stop our work. Police should take note and take required action,” Karat said.

The threat letter was reportedly posted to the Seer’s ashram in Belagavi.

The others on the threat list include former Bajrang Dal leader Mahendra Kumar, Nijagunanada Asuri Swami, Nidumamidi Veerabhadra Chennamalla Swami (Asuri), Prakash Raj (actor), Gyanaprakash Asuri Swami, Chetan Kumar (actor), BT Lalita Naik, Prof Maheshchandra Guru and Prof Bhagwan (both Mysore), Dinesh Amin Mattu, Chandrashekar Patil, Dundi Ganesh, Rowdi Agni Sridhar, Brinda Karat and HD Kumaraswamy (former CM).

PNN/Agencies